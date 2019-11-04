League leaders too strong for home side

HOSTS Henley Hawks Women had no answer to Championship South 1 league leaders Blackheath Ladies as they suffered a 38-0 defeat at Dry Leas on Sunday.

Hawks kicked off the first half brightly but after eight minutes Blackheath scored from one of the home side’s mistakes in attack to go 5-0 up.

A huge shift was put in by the Hawks’ forwards as they were up against a strong Blackheath pack, but scrum after scrum, Hawks showed determination.

Good tackles were made noticeably by Rachel Humphreys at flanker, as she quickly peeled off the scrum to hit their fly half, who was quick at playing the ball out.

Another converted Blackheath try came after 31 minutes to put the visitors 12-0 up despite Henley’s pressure.

Strong tactical kicks came from Gilly Thomas at 10 and Mia McCreesh at 12 helped the Hawks gain territory and continue to put pressure on the opposition. Blackheath scored another try and conversion to lead 19-0 at half-time.

The Hawks put in good effort in the second half, showing grit and determination. Huge hits and clear-outs were coming from the forwards and the ball was getting executed to the backs quickly, allowing them to get it out to their speedy wingers, Laura Wilkie and Genevieve Moody, who gained ground when they had the ball in hand.

Halfway through the second half Blackheath scored their fourth try of the game by reacting quickly to turnover ball and being organised in their back line to run around the Hawks and score in the corner.

Despite the efforts that Hawks were putting in, they couldn’t get the try the they deserved and owards the end of the game Blackheath scored twice by using quick penalties and scrums to catch the Hawks off guard.

The coaches’ player of the match for the Hakws was Rachel Humphreys while the players’ player of the match award went to Genevieve Moody.