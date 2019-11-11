Nuns maintain 100 per cent league record with comfortable win

ABBEY NUNS continued their devastating form in Championship 2 South West to orchestrate another nine try performance on the road to bottom-placed Ellingham and Ringwood on Sunday, opening up a six-point lead at the top of the table.

It was another satisfying bonus-point victory for Lewis Jones’ side as his team scored 43 points in the second half to continue to remind the rest of the league their intentions for promotion and beyond.

Captain Annette Bevan made the most of another immense scrummaging performance from the pack to run in four of the nine tries, while Sarah Odenbach, Amy Boswell and Hannah Bosher enjoyed their first involvement in a league match at this level.

Ellingham and Ringwood did not shy away from the challenge of playing the league leaders and replied to Bevan’s first early score with a well-worked move of their own with centre Cerys Green crossing for their only try of the day. Their pack tested Abbey’s defence early on, with heroic tackles from Bosher, fly-half Abi Walland flanker Joey Fowler keeping them at bay. It was the Nuns’ own mistakes that limited their scoring chances in the first half, with too many handling errors in important areas of the pitch. Wingers Jess Williams and Pippa Robinson both gave strong performances down their respective channels, but it was vice-captain Annabel Hawkins who doubled the visitors’ score on the stroke of half time.

In the second half, the Nuns’ superior fitness and skill level rose to the fore with flowing rugby that continued to go forward and keep the home team on the back foot. Alice Lawrence, Hollie King and Harriet Driver made good ground forward, allowing the pacey Williams to cross in the corner. Wall added two tries of her own while Hawkins completed her brace.

The desire to overturn a first-half performance which was not anywhere near the Nuns’ full potential was shown by all players on the pitch and three scrums won against the head in the dying stages of the match continued to show the Nuns’ intent.