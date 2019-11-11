Second half fight back not enough at Bath

VISITING side Henley Hawks Women crashed to a 24-8 Championship South defeat at Bath on Sunday.

Having had a disappointing start to the season Henley were determined to come out of the blocks firing and started strongly. With robust carries from Yas Matthews and Caroline Robinson, Henley pushed Bath back into their half before a turn in play saw Bath score a drop goal from the back of a scrum to go 3-0 up.

From the restart Henley struggled to retain possession and were made to battle against Bath’s strong running lines and threatening backs.

Gen Moody made a last-minute try-saving tackle and the next phase was then held up by Chloe Baker. However, following the five metre scrum Bath scored a converted try to lead 10-0.

A quick line-out from Baker threw the backs out to the wing, allowing Moody to cover 60 metres before Bath gave away a penalty. Mia McCreesh went for the posts to make the score 10-3. Bath had a good spell of possession soon after and scored two tries before half time to lead 24-3.

Henley came back fighting in the second half with substitute Jemma Tripp making a good run down the wing but she was tackled short of the line.

The visitors had some good attacking play with Shira Kilgallon, Baker and Matthews linking up well, with some cheeky offloading and speedy line breaks.

Following continuous offences around the break down from Bath, their prop received a team yellow towards the end of the game. Henley capitalised on the miss-match and slick hands through the backs saw Nina Webb tackled over the line.

The players’ player award went to Baker while the coaches’ award went to debutant Shira Kilgallon.

Speaking after the game, Hawks head coach Joe Harwood said: “The most complete performance of the season and the second time this season that we have finished stronger than the opposition. Winning the second half 5-0 showed great character and resolve. Defensively the best half of rugby that we have played all season, so credit must go to the players for this. And in attack we also showed great improvement. Building pressure and then converting.

“Ultimately, though, we gave the opposition a lead. We got a foothold in to the game and created huge pressure in attack only to then lose the ball in contact, to knock on or to misplace a pass. All that pressure and momentum is then given away by our own errors. This cost us a losing bonus point.

“We will work hard, we will go back to the drawing board this week and we will be better for this learning experience. We will focus on the positives and look to iron out those errors which are killing our momentum, in two weeks time, against Trojans at Dry Leas.”