League leaders prove too strong as hosts are put to the sword

ABBEY battled bravely in almost incessant rain against the top team in Wadworth Southern Counties North, but Witney proved to be too strong and were comfortable winners. The visitors scored six tries, converting all but one, and have now claimed maximum points from the seven league games played so far. All Abbey could offer in reply was a solitary penalty from centre Charlie Shackleford.

Abbey made a promising start, forcing a Witney error from the kick-off and winning an early penalty. Outside half Sol Wallis-Robinson was unable to find touch.

Good work by prop Jack Stevenson and second row Jeremy Knights took play to the visitors’ 22, but when Witney counterattacked it took a good tackle from Wallis-Robinson to halt winger Rhys Morgan.

Knights gained possession for Abbey after dispossessing flanker Alasdair Anderson, and a long kick from winger Conner Limbrick took play back into Witney territory. Abbey were just about holding their own at the early scrums and after the ball went loose from a set piece Bevan ran into the visitors’ 22. Witney were penalised and Shackleford landed a goal from close to the right touchline.

Witney set up an attacking platform in the home 22 and in the 23rd minute, with the referee playing advantage, centre Callum Godfrey burst through to score a try to the left of the posts. Outside half Tom Puddle converted and Witney had a lead they were destined not to relinquish.

Abbey attacked well from the restart, with Stevenson and centre Mike Beckly making ground. Knights made another clean line-out catch and prop Adam Postlethwaite and flanker George House handled well. A break from Knights took Abbey once again into the Witney 22, but after Beckly had made further ground a penalty was conceded. Beckly was shown a yellow card for not allowing Witney to play the ball, and a few minutes later Abbey were reduced to 13 men when flanker Ed House was sin-binned for a deliberate knock on. Abbey continued to look competitive, with number eight Gerry Sutherland making a good break from the base of a scrum. The team held out until Beckly returned without conceding any more points, despite losing second row Toby Staker to injury. He was replaced by Josh Beale.

Witney went further ahead on the brink of half time when Godfrey sliced through to score under the posts, Puddle adding the conversion. Bevan made a couple of dangerous runs at the start of the second half and hooker Conor Slaven made a 15 metre burst. Ed House returned from the bin and winger Jules Greenaway sent a kick to the Witney 22. Witney soon claimed their third try when a break by Scott Mortimer resulted in a try on the left by Morgan. Puddle converted and straight after Ollie Charlton replaced Postlethwaite.

However, Abbey quickly lost two more players to injuries, with Limbrick and fullback John Malivoire both being forced off. This meant a return to the field for Staker, despite his knock, and Darren Hunter also joined the action. He slotted in on the wing, although he was to change places with Bevan later in the half. Greenaway moved to fullback with George House coming out of the pack to occupy the right wing position.

When play recommenced, Abbey soon produced a good drive and Bevan sent up another impressive box kick. Sutherland did well to protect possession at a retreating scrum, and George House broke well from his own 22.

Abbey missed touch from a penalty and after a Witney counterattack the visitors scored their bonus point try through Anderson. Puddle converted, and the score was now 28-3. Just three minutes later Godfrey was over the line again to claim his hat-trick, though on this occasion Puddle hit the post with his kick from the right touchline.

Abbey refused to let their heads drop, and in the space of a few minutes Sutherland made three good runs, receiving support from Bevan, Slaven and George House. Greenaway kicked well from fullback and a kick up the left touchline from Wallis-Robinson just eluded the chasing Hunter. Then came Abbey’s most impressive attack, launched by a 40 metre run up the right touchline by George House. Wallis-Robinson, Greenaway and Beckly got the ball to within a foot of the line, but a knock on halted the move. It was as close as Abbey were to get to scoring a try.

Witney suffered several injuries during the match, and with the game won they decided to carry on a man short when flanker Jake Edwards was injured. This did not stop them scoring one final try just before the end when replacement Jake Thomas ran in close to the posts after a good run from Godfrey. Puddle converted.