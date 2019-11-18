Blue Coat School make Natwest Plate progress

A FIERCELY contested match was won by Reading Blue Coat playing the defensive system and keeping possession as the hosts made progress in the Natwest Plate against a bigger and more physical Pangbourne side.

Blue Coat’s scrums were pushed back and the Sonning based side had to work hard to keep Pangbourne out of the game.

Strong tackling and good turnovers by Jamie Vickery stopped the Pangbourne attack while Sam Jolly was pulling the strings at fly-half and made some good line breaks. Tom Price was the first to go over the try line with a scintillating 40 metre run down the blind side. The forwards worked tirelessly and set up a maul from a line-out for David Coleman to score a try. Jack Williams scored from close range after hard graft by the forwards. Jamie Vickery was named man of the match for his strong ball carrying and defence.

Blue Coat School will now face Bishop Wordsworth Grammar School in the next round of the competition.