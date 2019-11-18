Vultures get off to winning start

HENLEY VULTURES won their first Surrey Vets League fixture at home against Richmond Heavies on Saturday in a clash that is usually one of the toughest of the season.

The squad featured four players making their debut for any Henley side, as well as scrum-half George Winters and lock Chris White who were making only their second ever appearances.

Conditions were miserable for the early kick-off, and the opening period of the game was error strewn. Henley scored first after 20 minutes via the strong Chris Darke, but the lead was short-lived when the pacey Richmond right wing beat several Vultures attempted tackles to level things up.

This spurred the Vultures on, and they hit back with two tries through White and debutant fly-half Luke Brewin as the first half ended with the Vultures leading 17-5. A big win looked possible five minutes into the second half when prop Jim Hadfield took a short pass from Winters and stormed through the Richmond defence to score under the posts. This was not converted, but did secure the try bonus point for Henley

The last 20 minutes of the game saw several injuries and changes for the Vultures, and this loss of shape and cohesion allowed the Richmond forwards to barge over the line for their second try. This was to be the last score of the game, with the Vultures putting in a strong defensive shift.

The last five minutes were spent in their own 22, but Henley held the line and denied Richmond a losing bonus point.