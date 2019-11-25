Buckingham have no answer as Vikings get back to winning ways

HENLEY VIKINGS got back to winning ways as they eased past Wadworth 6X Berks, Bucks & Oxon 2N third placed side Buckingham 2nds last Saturday.

The Vikings squad featured five players who were either playing for the club for the first time this season, or in fullback Paul Wicker’s case, his first ever game in a Henley shirt.

Kick-off was delayed for 10 minutes due to the referee’s late arrival, but this did not affect the Vikings, who quickly established a position in the opposition 22.

From a driven line-out, the ball was recycled quickly to fly-half Ben Venner who dummied his way through the defence to score the first try, which he then converted to establish a seven point lead. Buckingham exerted some pressure on the Vikings line, which was absorbed well before Henley destroyed an attacking Buckingham scrum, forced a knock-on and then took play to half-way with a clearance kick from Venner. The Vikings were quickly onto the attack and a ruck steal by kiwi scrum-half Tim Waghorn set up another Venner break and he duly put Duncan Zacks in for the second try, this time converted by the returning Oli Portch, who had a strong game all round.

The Vikings were now firmly in the ascendancy and the tries started to flow with regularity. A strong Vikings scrum followed by some poor tackling from Buckingham allowed Portch to stroll through for his first try which he converted. A quick throw from lock Huw Evans led to an attack in the middle of the field, and the move was finished off by Zacks for his second try.

It was then the turn of the forwards to get on the scoresheet, and after another fluid passage of play, it was Evans who took a pass 30 yards out and smashed through several hapless Buckingham defenders to score in the corner.

The half drew to a close with another strong Vikings scrum in their own 22, the ball moved swiftly through several pairs of hands, Tom Durant made a good break coming in off his wing to make 40 metres, and then put Wicker in for a try, to bring the half-time score to 38-0.

The second half started in similar vein and after three minutes a good ruck ball saw another returning player, Jimmy Wright, storm in from 50 yards virtually untouched. Waghorn then got in on the try fest after more good handling by the backs saw him go over in the corner.

The Vikings went off the boil for a period and only good defensive work by Dan Folley, who had an outstanding game, and Waghorn stopped the visitors from conceding. Eventually a missed touch kick allowed Zacks to display his mazy, powerful running with ball in hand and he then fed Portch who skipped through two tackles to resume the flow of Henley tries. This deflated Buckingham and Micky Molloy, now playing scrum-half, took a quick tap penalty and used his considerable bulk to smash over the line with several opposition players trying in vain to repel him.

As darkness closed in, the Vikings showed that they still had plenty of running in their legs, and scored the try of the day from their own 22. Ruck ball was swiftly moved right, the first line of defence beaten and the ball moved through several pairs of hands before Tom Durant scored what was to be the last act of the game as the referee blew the whistle several minutes early.

Henley Vikings: Penrose, Stobbs, Clarke, Norton, Houghton, Evans, J Wright, D Folley, Waghorn, B Venner, A Fisher, Zacks, Portch, Durant, Wicker. Replacements: Molloy, M Venner.