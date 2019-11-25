Wysocki-Jones’s 100th game for Hawks Women ends in defeat

HOSTS Henley Hawks Women picked up a Championship South 1 losing bonus point after going down to a 21-15 defeat against Trojans last Sunday.

Good early runs from Hawks’ Mia McCreesh and Nina Webb got the hosts off to a good start as well as fine carries from Yaz Mathews and centurion Katy Wysocki-Jones.

However, a turnover by Trojans and some quick ball out to the wing left them with an overlap as the visitors made an early score.

The Hawks got back into the game as Jemma Thripp made a good run, gaining plenty of metres down the wing to put her side into the Trojans’ half, but with a knock on it was a scrum to the visitors.

Rachel Humphreys was ruthless in the rucks turning over the ball time and time again and after plenty of phases of play in the Trojans 22 a Hawks try was a close grasp away following good passing play from the two debut kiwis Lininia Kaufana and Emma Leonard.

Chloe Baker and Genevieve Moody found themselves in a two-on-one situation but a deliberate knock on from Trojans stopped this try from happening.

Hawks were awarded a penalty from the previous play right in front of the posts which was converted by McCreesh to reduce the arrears to 5-3.

Trojans hit back but were thwarted by a try-saving tackle from Moody. Despite the hosts good defensive effort, with some outstanding tackling from Tina Simpson and Sam Page, Trojans found themselves with another overlap scoring on the wing once again.

The game continued with good attacking play from both sides getting disrupted by many knock ons. After some fluid play with the ball going through many pairs of hands Henley found their hard work was paying off, with the ball finally making it to Moody where she broke through several tackles and a storming 30m run ended in a try.

Trojans started the second half in a similar fashion to the first, they continued to make hard yards through their forwards and used their pace to score one more try.

Henley put them under pressure for the next 20 minutes with a good defensive effort on their line stopping another try from occurring as well as bringing on fresh legs to help keep the momentum going.

The impact from these substitutes was exactly what we needed as Lizzie Hearn, who has returned from a long-term injury, scored a try after some accurate passing.

With only a few points between the teams, Henley went on the hunt for their third try but, after some miscommunication, Trojans scored their final try with five minutes remaining.

The coaches’ player of the match was Matthews while the players’ player of the match was Moody.