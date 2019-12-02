Abbey lose

Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
Monday, 02 December 2019
ABBEY crashed to their seventh Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North defeat in eight at Aylesbury last Saturday. The visitors trailed 22-5 at half-time before eventually going down 34-15.
Tomorrow (Saturday) Abbey, who are third from bottom in the league, host Bicester, the side one place above them in the table.
02 December 2019
