Free-scoring Hawks U13s undefeated at Chinnor festival

HENLEY HAWKS U13s were unbeaten at the Chinnor Festival of Rugby on Sunday, scoring 19 tries in their four matches and only conceding three.

The team started slowly against hosts Chinnor and it wasn’t until later in the game that Sam Winters opened the scoring with two well-taken tries. Winters’ second was a spectacular individual effort after chasing and catching a Henley re-start and running on to score. Tom Yeoman finished off the 3-1 victory, racing down the blindside after an excellent kick-chase and clear-out from Conrad Morley.

Henley were far more focussed against a large and physical Gosford All Blacks side. Alfie Malcom and Ashton Ilinic led from the front with some dominant running and fearless tackling, before Ben Horner capitalised on a Will Corbett charge down to level the score after an early Gosford try. With a more solid platform laid by Charlie Hunt and Louis Wilson, scrum half Ollie Johnson was able to release the Henley backs into space and Sam Winters and Tom Yeoman both scored, before the pacy Hugo Donald added a brace to finish the game with a 5-1 victory.

A bulky Witney side proved to be dogged opponents, and despite having nearly all the possession, Henley had to work hard for their 6-0 victory. Henley started well when Ben Palmer raced down the touch line to score in the corner before right wing Ben Horner side stepped his way over the line for his second try of the day. After the two early tries, it then took Henley time to settle before Yeoman scored a fine individual try after a good offload from Charlie Hunt. Sam Bailey added to the score sheet with a rampaging run, before Hugo Donald added two more. His second was the try of the day, catching a cross field kick from Winters to the right wing.

Henley finished the afternoon with a 5-1 victory over Didcot. With Tom Smith anchoring the scrum, Goforth running good lines and Laurence Walker working as hard as ever, Hawkes and Winters each crossed the line before Will Corbett and Yeoman wrapped-up the scoring.

Sam Winters and Alfie Malcolm were awarded player of the day medals.