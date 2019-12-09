Monday, 09 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Abbey lose

ABBEY crashed to their seventh Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North defeat in eight at Aylesbury last Saturday. The visitors trailed 22-5 at half-time before eventually going down 34-15.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Abbey, who are third from bottom in the league, host Bicester, the side one place above them in the table.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33