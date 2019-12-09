In form Fenley scores four tries as visitors hit back

HENLEY HAWKS won a pulsating match where once again they came from behind in a devastating second half display, this time at Dings Crusaders last Saturday.

Henley were facing turning around a 10-point difference at half time after an error-strewn first half which saw Dings dominate many phases of the game.

Henley got off to the best possible start after the ever alert Ewan Fenley took a quick tap penalty from a Dings infringement 10 metres out and with skill and guile forced his way over to put the Hawks 5-0 ahead.

This was about as good as it got for the visitors as the hosts played with pace and skill to continually ask questions of the Henley defence. It was clear that it would not be long before the visitors conceded and took the lead after 20 minutes when the Dings prop hit a good line to score close to the posts. The conversion was a formality and the hosts were now in the ascendancy.

Whenever Henley built good pressure they were found wanting as final passes and knock-ons ensured the home sideline stayed intact. Dings were finding openings in the Henley defence and a further score was inevitable as once again hard running from the home forwards brought rewards as the second row barrelled his way over, a further indiscretion saw the hosts reward with a simple penalty in front of the posts. This brought the score to 15-5 at half-time. Some straight talking in the Henley dressing room at the interval brought about a remarkable turnaround. It was vital that Henley scored first.

The Hawks were quick into their stride and regained the kick-off. There then followed a remarkable period of play as young scrum half Fenley scored three tries in a seven-minute spell which completely knocked the stuffing out of the hosts.

The first of these tries came from quick thinking from the young scrum half as a second quick tap penalty brought rewards as he dived over close to the posts. Ben Bolster was able to add the extras. It was now game on and two minutes later the ball was moved quickly to Jack Robinson whose pace took the visitors by surprise, he found the ever present Fenley inside and a good pass saw the scrum half gather the ball and race under the posts, once again Bolster was able to add the conversion.

As if this was not enough some strong running from the Henley forwards and in particular Alex Bradley saw Fenley once again break free to race in from 20 metres and score a spectacular try. The scrum half was having the game of his life and would have scored a fifth had not the referee been unsighted.

This took the score to 24-15 and Henley were in the driving seat. However, some indiscipline saw the hosts come back into the game after hooker Emery was yellow carded for a technical offence. This saw a short period of Dings pressure as their hooker dived over from a driving line-out.

This revival was short-lived as Marcus Lowe and Tom Emery, now back on the field, produced scores from driving line-outs to seal the game at 36-20 to the Hawks. Dings’ determination to secure the bonus point was rewarded with a fourth try from the final play of the game.

This win took the Hawks into second place in the league as Taunton lost out to Leicester Lions. In addition Fenley moved into the top try scorers in the league. It was a testament to the resilience of the team that they were able to produce a fantastic turnaround once again away from home.

Henley Hawks: Wood, Norvill, Andre, Burrage, Robinson, Bolster, Fenley, Cook, Emery, Hughes, Hyde, Albon, Lowe, Lunnon, Bradley. Replacements: Mason, Deacon, White, Kharbouch, Griffiths.