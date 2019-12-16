Visitors score late controversial try to deny Hawks Women

HOSTS Henley Hawks Women narrowly lost out to a controversial try in their Championship South 1 clash with Hove at Dry Leas last Sunday.

Going into the match the hosts had high hopes after two tight losses against Trojans and Old Albanians.

A strong start by the away side saw Henley under pressure in their own half for large portions of the first 30 minutes. However, unlike early in the season where this pressure would have seen Henley give up points, the continually improving team line speed coupled with intense defensive contact was good in hurrying the Hove ball and forcing mistakes.

Occasional relief was offered in a fine line break and offload by Lininia Kaufana in a move that was only denied a try by a good recovering tackle. However there was only so long a defence could hold out when pressure is applied, and two line breaks got Hove within five metres of the Henley line and a secure carry by their fly-half got them over the line near the corner to give them a 5-0 lead after 30 minutes. Henley hit back, building a strong platform and forcing Hove into giving away penalties which resulted in Laura Wilkie crashing over the line to level up the scores. A missed conversion from a hard angle against the wind by Emma Leonard left the scores level at 5-5.

In the second half the Hawks started to showcase their growing confidence with better play with Nina Webb cannoning into the Hove line, making metres whenever she could on the ball.

An offload set Jemma Thripp free on the wing as she drove through two of Hove’s players but was brought up three metres short.

Henley were now in the ascendancy and a try looked close after phase upon phase within the Hove five-metre line — at one point just a hands width away — but solid defence from Hove and an unfortunate knock-on in the attack meant that Henley were rebuffed.

A penalty conceded by a Hove forward gave Henley three points through the boot of Leonard putting the hosts 8-5 ahead.

With the clock ticking down towards a home win controversy struck. Hove broke through the line on the right, a tackle seemingly took the visiting player into touch before her offload with the flag of the volunteer assistant raised then dropped.

As Henley players slowed, reacting to the flag, the Hove player raced in to score.

It appeared that the game would be brought back for the line-out instead the try was awarded to the dismay of the hosts who now trailed 10-8.

Henley, through captain Katy Wysocki-Jones, showed great composure and poise to push down their anger and disappointment and attempted to rally one last time to no avail. Despite the loss Henley picked up.

The players’ player of the match award went to Nina Webb while coaches’ player of the match went to Jennifer Kingman.