Battling Vikings fall short on their travels

HENLEY VIKINGS lost a close encounter by eight points when they visited Faringdon for the first time in their latest league encounter last Saturday.

The Vikings travelled with a much weakened squad of only 14 men for a huge range of reasons. The two centres were making their debuts and between them had not played for 10 years, and there were several players who had only featured once or twice before this season.

In total six players were of veterans age, including Tony Attfield at 49. Travel problems beset the squad and with 20 minutes to go before kick-off, there were only nine Henley players present with their physio also being called away for work reasons.

With expectations not high Henley started well playing into the wind and pressurised the Faringdon line without success but quickly seemed to get on the wrong side of the referee, not least for questioning his decisions.

After 15 minutes a poor Henley penalty kick to touch led to the ball being run back by the Faringdon fullback, by far their best player, which led to a try by their right wing, which was followed by a conversion.

Further indiscretions led to a penalty being kicked by Faringdon to open a 10-0 lead. However, the Henley scrummage was now dominant whoever was putting the ball in, and after 20 minutes, Faringdon only won two pieces of scrappy scrum ball for the rest of the game. The front row of Charlie Chavasse, veteran Jack Matthews and John Clarke completely dominated this phase against a much bigger pack.

The game swung back in Henley’s direction as a result of two tries by captain Craig Johnstone. The first was as a result of good back play making the initial break and then some strong driving by the forwards, which was finished off by the skipper, and then a tapped penalty on the 22 led to his second score. Unfortunately neither of these tries was converted to leave the scores level at 10-10.

There was just time for Faringdon to miss a very easy penalty chance before the half-time whistle went.

The second half started in the same vein as the first. Henley were now playing uphill but with the wind and they pressurised the Faringdon line but to no avail. A badly executed line-out to the tail led to a Faringdon break by their number eight and captain, another useful player, followed by uncharacteristically poor tackling from the Vikings, led to a 60m try under the posts which was converted.

Henley were soon back on to the attack but crucially lost control of the ball three times within 10 metres of the Faringdon line. Eventually a breakout gave the home side a penalty which was kicked, restoring a 10-point lead.

The Vikings were far from finished and set up an attacking line-out 10 metres out from the Faringdon line. This time the ball control was spot on and eventually number eight Nick Smith emerged from the powerful drive to claim the try, which was again unconverted.

With five minutes to go the Vikings sniffed victory and rampaged back on to the attack, but again the ball was lost in sight of the Faringdon line.

With the clock fast running down, a final breakout by the Faringdon fullback led to a kickable penalty which was the last action of the game.

Despite the defeat the day should be viewed as five points saved (if Henley had not fielded a side, they would have been deducted five points) and the 14 Vikings all played a full game in what was an outstanding effort against a full squad of 18 who could make substitutions as they wished. Debutants Josh Steiger and Ali Hughes both acquitted themselves well.

Henley Vikings: Tim Waghorn, Ali Hughes, Jack Matthews, Charlie Chavasse, Jon Clarke, Dan Folley, Nick Smith, Rich Webb, Craig Johnston, Josh Steiger, Olly Porch, Tony Attfield, Brian Pyle, Ali Fisher.