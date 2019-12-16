Bevan bags hat-trick as Nuns maintain winning run

IN their last Championship South West 2 fixture of the year, Abbey Nuns made the long journey down to Devon and came away with a five-point bonus-point win and a clean sheet in defence last Sunday.

In what was arguably their best first-half performance this season, the Nuns were clinical from the off with strong forward carries setting the tone for the afternoon. Capitalising on some early penalty advantages for Cullompton straying offside, the Nuns kicked well into the right areas of the pitch to set the platform for the afternoon from which their dominant set-piece was showcased.

Scrum half Ellie Rice and number eight Annabel Hawkins controlled the ball well at the back of the scrum with hooker Harriet Driver winning several balls against the head. It wasn’t long before the Nuns executed a textbook move, releasing fullback Caroline Shephard to score in the corner.

Cullompton hit back, but the Nuns’ defence was at a completely new level and huge tackles from Fi Manning, Alice Lawrence and Hollie King ensured the home side were marched back time and time again. Forcing Cullompton fullback Emma Mingo to kick, the ball was gathered by Shephard who deftly offloaded it to Sarah Odenbach, a flanker who was playing out of position at inside centre.

In the disarray, the Nuns exploited the chaos on the pitch with Odenbach releasing a well-timed pass to captain Annette Bevan who raced in under the posts; her try was duly converted by outside centre Alice Denton. The Nuns were playing patiently and with confidence, allowing them to play wide, expansive rugby with good interlinking play between the forwards and the backs with Meaghan Fowler offering good distribution skills.

Opting to take a scrum at yet another penalty, it was only a few phases later that prop King crashed over from short range, with Denton adding the extras.

The second half brought renewed hunger for a bonus-point win on the road but injury to winger Jess Williams forced the Nuns to make some key positional changes; Denton moved to the wing as Hawkins came into the backs.

Unperturbed, the Nuns continued to press forward and a chip through from Bevan saw her grab her second try. Back rowers Fern Edgar and Hannah Bosher brought impact from the bench as the Nuns looked to extend their lead, under the leadership of the experienced Fowler pairing who had led from the front all match.

With minutes to go, a strong attack from deep by Denton released Bevan to complete her hat-trick and the bonus-point win; the Nuns now looked to close the game out and maintain a clean sheet, which they did with great success.