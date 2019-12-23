Webb bags hat-trick as Bulls ease to home win

WITH a last-minute change of opposition, Henley Bulls had an home clash against Bracknell 2nds last Saturday.

Due to injuries and unavailabilities the Bulls were only able to field 14 players and, knowing how tough the task ahead would be, they stuck together and produced an impressive performance.

The game started with Bracknell on the front foot, bringing the physical with some big offensive tackles and strong carries. It was not long before they got their reward and scored a try from a driving line-out.

From then on the rest of the half was played in the Bracknell half. Fly-half Charlie Wicks was pulling the strings moving the ball around, making Bracknell work in defence. Samir Khabouch was also giving the opposition problems with his strong running and ability to get his arms free to give the offload.

After 10 minutes of pressure and a scrum that was dominant, Leo Webb at fullback saw a space in defence and dived over.

The Bulls were straight back on the attack after a great turnover from Jake Lovatt allowed Wicks to move the ball out wide for Khabouch to make a break, then get his arms free from the scramble defence to feed Elliot McPhunn who was on hand to sprint away into the corner.

After the restart Guy Rawsthorn was able to draw the defence in and put Jimmy Wright away for the ball to be held up over the line after Lovatt had taken it from a Edward Houghton tip on. The disappointment didn’t last long as a break from Webb and a pass to Khabouch saw him score in the corner to make it 15-5 at half-time.

The Bulls came out firing in the second half, all started by a storming run by Henry Penrose. This led to the best interplay of the game with Wright making a break offloading to Andy Stobbs who found Huw Evans who found Webb to sprint away to score under the posts.

Soon after another score from flowing interplay saw Rawsthorn with the half break find Khabouch who unselfishly gave the ball back inside to Lovatt to score. The centres then combined to score the next try, Wicks set Rawsthorn into space to make the break, found Khabouch and then took the pass back to score under the posts.

The next score came after the backs had moved the ball into space for Loick Bazzi to stretch his legs, only to be caught by a high tackle. A quick tap penalty from Wicks saw George Probyn crash over. Probyn started the ball running for the next score, a half break to find Wright, who had McPhunn on his outside to sprint in to take the score to 50.

Bracknell did get the opportunity to get back in the game, with some tired Bulls bodies, they took advantage to score three well-worked tries. It was the Bulls that had the last say of the match as Webb went in for his hat-trick after the backs had done well to fix the defence and get him on the outside, where he used his pace and step to good effect to score in the corner.