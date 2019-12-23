Waghorn takes plaudits with Vikings tackling display

HENLEY VIKINGS returned to winning ways with a comfortable but hard-fought win against Grove 2nds in their last game before Christmas last Saturday.

Despite expectations of a full squad 48 hours beforehand, various withdrawals meant only a starting 15 was eventually available for the match played in wintry sunshine on a surprisingly good pitch by the Thames.

The game could not have started better for the Henley men. With barely a minute gone, good scrum ball was moved rapidly to centre Toby Stevens on half-way and he duly smashed straight through two Grove tackles and accelerated under the posts. Steven converted his own try to put the Vikings 7-0 up.

Grove immediately put some pressure on from the kick-off, but they were repelled by some fine defence, led all afternoon by fly-half Tim Waghorn who made numerous tackles on the entire visiting squad.

The Vikings were awarded two penalties in a row. The second was taken quickly, and after another strong Stevens break, scrum half and captain for the day Micky Molloy forced his way over for the second try of the game, which he was unable to convert.

With the score at 12-0 after 15 minutes, the Vikings might have expected a relatively comfortable afternoon, but Grove were a robust side and were not going to fold easily. The Vikings defended well again but were guilty of missing touch from both open play and penalties.

It looked as though Grove’s pressure would lead to a score, but after a scrummage broke up on 27 minutes, the aggressive visiting flanker struck Henley prop Charlie Chavasse to the face right in front of the referee, which resulted in an immediate red card. This allowed the Vikings to lift the siege and establish themselves again in the Grove half, and after some good driving and interlinking his play, Molloy barrelled his way over through several tacklers to bring the score to 17-0.

The half ended with another Grove forward being invited to take a 10-minute break by the referee for a high tackle.

Early in the second half the Vikings had their worst period of the game, allowing Grove to put them under pressure, and their centre eventually crossed to bring the deficit down to 10 points.

The playing numbers were evened up when the influential Stevens had to leave the field with an ankle injury at the same time as the end of the Grove sin-bin.

After another Henley penalty was kicked to the corner, a series of driving mauls saw lock Chris Norton drive over to extend the Henley lead again. Henley were soon reduced to 13 men when the same player took a big hit and fell awkwardly, resulting in his having to leave the field for the rest of the game. Henley found themselves now playing with 13 men against Grove’s 14.

With 15 minutes to go, the ever alert South African combination of Molly and number eight Rich Webb took advantage of a free kick to go quickly and Webb scored, but again failed to convert his own try.

A further Grove indiscretion saw another yellow card issued for persistent offside before Molloy bundled his way over to complete his hat-trick. This time the conversion went over to bring the score to 34-7.

With the game well and truly won, the Vikings switched off and allowed Grove to score twice in the last 10 minutes, one of which was a fine 50 metre effort from their pacey left wing.

With the score at 34-19, Grove sniffed a bonus point if they could score a fourth try, but the Vikings decided that they had indulged in enough pre-Christmas largesse, and allowed no further scores.

The scrum again put in a strong performance throughout the game against a bigger side, and flanker Dan Folley was as ever exceptional in both attack and defence, and dominated the breakdown area. However, Waghorn’s performance, particularly in defence was outstanding as he put in so many tackles, often on players nearly twice his size to take the man-of-the-match award.

The Vikings are mid-table at Christmas, but really should be second in the league, if they had not missed out on 20 points at the start of the season by not fielding a side twice.