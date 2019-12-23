Hawks have no answer in physical home encounter

HOSTS Henley Hawks Women lost out in their final Championship South 1 clash of the year at home against Thurrock Ladies last Sunday.

Henley started strongly and for the first time this season looked to be in a position to score first as the opening 15 minutes were played predominantly in the Thurrock half.

Early on it was apparent that the match was going to be a physical encounter with both teams putting in some hard hits and strong runs.

Good pressure and options from Sam Page saw quick advances well into the Thurrock half. The visitors defended well in a maul and caused Henley to suffer a couple of penalties which saw them back in their own half of the pitch.

Henley defended hard with good line speed led by Nina Webb causing an opposition penalty. Henley played the ball and passed it forward, with efforts from Jennifer Kingman to get some pace on the outside wing. However, the ball was turned over in the Henley half and beaten to the try line after several advances from Thurrock. After some player changes due to injury and Thurrock beating the Henley defence out wide, Thurrock took the lead with two tries.

Henley had some good runs with plays off scrums from newly converted forwards Olive McNaney and Shannan Loney, but didn't make it to the try line.

The second half started with the Hawks’ Lininia Kaufana leading plays from the scrum and taking on the physical Thurrock pack, cutting lines through a tough defence.

This led to an overlap with a pass to Webb on the wing trying to find space, but she was brought down shortly after just shy of the try line.

Thurrock kicked out of their half as Henley did well holding off the opposition’s advances causing even more frustration to the visitors and shutting down their line-outs with disruption from Kingman. Thurrock’s number 10 received a high ball and with some space managed to gain ground putting the Henley defence under pressure again, managing a breakaway, the visitors running in their third try.

Henley showed composure after a series of heated interactions. The last five minutes saw Henley give everything showing quick reactions to get the ball out of their half.

After cautious phases and some strong runs from centre Nina, a last effort to get the ball out of the Henley half saw a call to the wing, led by Emma Leonard, to Katie Philips, with Thurrock applying pressure and an unfortunate dropped ball by Naomi Ball led to a turnover and last

minute breakaway try to Thurrock.

The Hawks players’ player of the match award went to Olive McNaney whilst the coaches’ player of the match award went to Webb.