Late score leaves Bulls reeling

A TRY in the final minute of the match condemned Henley Bulls to a home Zoo League defeat last Saturday.

The Bulls started off on the front foot and set the tone for the first half as a huge tackle from Henry Penrose caused a knock on from Bury and from the resulting scrum, the front row of Penrose, Andy Stobbs, and George Probyn pushed the visitors off the ball to get a penalty and a kick to the corner.

The Bulls forwards worked their way to the line with some good carries from Scott White, Jake Lovatt, and Liam Goodison with good control from scrum half Elliot McPhunn, who bossed his forwards about before finding centre Samir Khabouch who crashed over the line.

This set the tone of the half, the forwards were making the hard yards, putting Bury on the back foot. Soon after the Bulls were able to score after Khabouch put his centre partner Jimmy Wright through a hole, then in support of Wright before gaining the ball back and dragging three defenders over the line.

A slight lapse of concentration from the resulting kick-off allowed Bury their first visit into the home side’s half. It was then the Bulls defence that was tested and good tackles from White and Angus Hilton kept Bury at bay, but the Bulls couldn’t clear their lines and the pressure soon told, a couple of missed tackles allowed Bury in under the posts.

This gave Bury a lift in confidence and they were able to force their way back into the Bulls 22. However, some quick thinking from McPhunn to fly hack a loose ball down the pitch only to be caught just short.

The Bulls were able to recycle the ball and Guy Rawsthorn was able to put Hilton into a hole to crash over the line. The Bulls worked their way back towards the line, again through a strong dominant set of carries from the forwards. Bury defended well and kept them out until Stobbs found Rawsthorn to crash over on the stroke of half-time.

The second half was almost a role reversal of the first half with Bury taking advantage of the mini slope and two early scores made the score 22-21 with 25 minutes to go.

The Bulls did make it out of their half with a clever 22 drop-out, short from McPhunn to Khabouch who stormed his way to half way before White, Wright and Probyn made more hard yards to take play in the 22 when a quick tap penalty was taken and Bury turned the ball over with a big tackle.

With the balance of the game on a knife edge, tempers were beginning to get short, which led to Goodison gaining a yellow card, a decision which then led to a red card.

With a man advantage Bury took play back up to the Bulls line but a turnover from White allowed Peter Kerins to send the ball back down the pitch. Bury composed themselves and a missed tackle from the tired Bulls forwards saw the hosts scramble back to stop them on the line.

With one minute to go Bury had a line-out five metres from the Bulls line. The Bulls stood strong and repelled attack after attack but the pressure told as the visitors scored to win the match.