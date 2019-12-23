Numerical advantage takes its toll on visiting Vultures

DESPITE Henley Rugby Club fielding four teams on the same day, Henley Vultures mustered 14 players for their trip to Reigate last Saturday as home side Old Reigatians Badgers kicked off with a full complement of 15 and rolling subs to spare.

Despite several Henley players playing out of position and in slippery conditions, the visitors were quickly undone by Old Reigatians number 10 in particular, who was to become their main playmaker throughout.

Within 10 minutes the Old Reigatians, led by their aforementioned star fly half, cut through to score a converted try under the posts, followed by a quick identical follow-up leaving the Vultures trailing 14-0. Within the next quarter, the home team maintained their attacks with the benefit of the extra player and the overlap advantage.

Henley had their opportunities, but lady luck was against them and despite several promising breakthroughs the slippery conditions contributed to dropped balls and failed runs at the Old Reigatians’ line. More breakthroughs through the Henley defence added two more tries as half-time approached taking the Badgers to 28-0. However, with a spirited break by Henley itself, through Robin Nichols and a drop kick conversion by Tristram Stubbs, Henley went into half-time having saved some honour and showing some promise of engaging the Badgers for the second half.

After half-time team talks, Henley demonstrated a renewed vigour and were unlucky for a charged down kick to gift the Badgers an unexpected try given the positive passage of play by Henley. A slightly discouraged Henley then witnessed a fine show of handling by Old Reigatians to put them 40-7 ahead.

Keeping their heads up, an incisive run by Henley’s Chris Darke with an offloaded pass to try scorer Matt Payne got Henley back to 40-12 and a further prompt try, again by Nichols, saw the visitors pull the score back to 40-17. At this point it seemed all but over but a last gasp move by Old Reigatians saw the final try and conversion of the match to conclude the scoring.