Abbey Nuns ease into Intermediate Cup quarter-finals

ABBEY NUNS rounded off a perfect first half of the season by cruising to victory at Beckenham in the last 16 of the Intermediate Cup on Sunday.

The result ensures the Nuns begin the new year unbeaten and having gained a place in the quarter-finals to complement their position at the top of the league.

Having never played the London side before, who are currently sitting third in Championship South East 2, the Nuns started brightly with a try in the opening moments by captain Annette Bevan, who had been deftly passed the ball by second row Hannah Bosher.

Although the home side tried to contain the Nuns with territorial kicking, the ball was returned each time from depth by fullback Caroline Shephard and winger Jess Williams, the latter of whom gave a good defensive performance as well.

Moments before half-time centre Alice Denton scooped up a missed pass and raced most of the length of the pitch to dot down and score, with Bevan grabbing her brace seconds later. Beckenham responded just on the stroke of half-time with a well-timed run by their outside centre, grabbing their only score of the game. The match saw some sterling individual performances, notably Meaghan Fowler and Alice Lawrence in the forwards, who kept the Nuns on the front foot all match, and flanker Fern Edgar was rewarded with her first try at first team level as she opened the scoring in the second half.

Four tries up, the Nuns were playing free-flowing rugby, which the good set piece platform from scrums and line-outs allowed. Hooker Harriet Driver enjoyed a fine day, winning several balls against the head, and her front row companions of Hollie King and Jess Potter showed impressive work-rate around the pitch.

Now firmly in control, the Nuns started to practise moves and set plays from the training field, with Abi Wall and Ellie Rice putting up high kicks for their teammates to chase and challenge Beckenham with. A good kick chase by Wall and Denton resulted in a strong counter-ruck which allowed Bevan to spot a gap to chink through and grab her third try before Wall cut a good line off Annabel Hawkins, who had made good ground on a storming run, to round off proceedings with the Nuns’ sixth try. Denton converted again to wrap up the scoring.

The Nuns will face Kent side Medway Ladies at home in the quarter-finals on February 16.