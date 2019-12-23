Hawks put end to Lions’s unbeaten home record

HENLEY HAWKS produced a solid performance to take host side Leicester Lions’ unbeaten record and at the same time keep pressure at the summit of National League 2 South last Saturday.

The score line flattered the hosts as Henley dominated territory and possession for long periods of the game but the Leicester defence was resolute at times and difficult to break down.

For the second time in a week Henley found themselves up against the odds as they lost fly-half Alex Burrage after 10 minutes to injury. After a hastily rearranged back line Connor Morrison moved to fly-half and Xavier Andre came on to add his experience to the midfield.

An early penalty for Leicester was quickly cancelled out as a dominant Henley pack took control and with some fine driving play from the line-out Henley number eight and man-of-the-match Alex Bradley was driven over the line for a deserved lead. With their usual kicker off the field hooker Brad Cook stepped up to make a successful conversion.

Henley continued to press hard but a well organised and tough home side defence kept the visitors at bay. Time and time again Henley pressed but were unable to add any extras and entered half-time buoyed by their first-half performance.

Henley had coped well playing against the elements and dealing with a smaller than usual pitch due to the main one being declared unplayable on Friday evening due to the incessant rain falling in the Midlands.

The visitors started the second half in the same way. Their scrum was solid and line-out functioning reasonably well. This enabled a good platform to launch numerous attacks but final passes went astray which limited the scoring opportunities. There were some good performances from the forwards including David Hyde who had his best game for a long time.

It was clear that it would not be long before Henley breached the resolute defence and on 55 minutes numerous multiple phases brought about the inevitable penalty and kick to the corner. The resulting line-out was well driven and the resulting maul saw Andre, who had joined the forwards, emerge with the ball to score what was to prove a decisive try. The reliable Cook stepped up to provide the extras.

With a score at 14-3 in Henley’s favour the next score would be crucial. Once again Henley reestablished themselves in the Leicester half and the influential Will Bordill was instrumental in winning the breakdown area. Another driving maul from a line-out looked to have produced the all-decisive try. Whilst a penalty was awarded and a yellow card to the opposition scrum half for an illegal collapse just short of the line, many were surprised that a penalty try was not given. Henley squandered the next opportunity and Leicester relieved their lines.

This pre-empted Leicester’s strongest period of play as the they recycled the ball well to eventually outstrip a tiring Henley defence and score midway out. This was their first visit to the Hawks 22 in the second half, with a successful conversion it was then again game on for the last 10 minutes.

It was Henley who finished the stronger as they saw the game out deep in the opposition 22.

This was a very satisfactory result against a physical and robust Leicester side who refused to succumb to relentless Henley attacks. A sad note was a serious shoulder injury to Connor Morrison with the last play of the game.

Henley Hawks: Wood, Norvill, Morrison, Griffiths, Robinson, Burrage, Fenley, Mason, Cook, Hughes, Hyde, Lunnon, Lowe, Bordill, Bradley. Replacements: Andre, White, Primett, Hinton, Deacon.