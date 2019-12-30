Dudding urges fans to back Hawks for promotion push

HENLEY Rugby Club’s director of rugby says Henley Hawks are not talking about promotion despite being second in the league as the season takes a week’s break at the half way stage.

Henley Hawks went into the New Year in second place in National Division 2 South after 16 matches, just two points behind league leaders Tonbridge Juddians after beating Old Redcliffians 31-19 at Dry Leas last Saturday.

Speaking about the Hawks’ promotion charge, Nigel Dudding said: “We are keeping our heads down, staying focused on one game at a time.

“The league this year is turning up many surprises and if any side loses focus they may be vulnerable.

“Believe it or not we’re not talking about promotion we will just keep performing week in week out.”

The Hawks have put in some memorable performances this season, especially on the road where they inflicted first home defeats on title rivals Tonbridge Juddians and sixth placed Leicester Lions.

Dudding added: “To be fair all of the fixtures have been key wins, it’s the losses that you remember and focus on.

“However there have been some great results and taking Tonbridge’s and Leicester Lions’ home record were very satisfying. The second half performance against Esher was pretty special and to come back from a 15 point deficit against a good side shows the talent and character of the squad.

“The effort and resilience behind the Bury St Edmunds win was exceptional and was testament to sheer guts and determination not to let our faithful supporters down. The cheers at the end of the game were certainly memorable.” Dudding also praised the whole squad for their efforts including this season’s new arrivals. He added: “It’s always difficult to single out key players in a successful season but certainly Ewan Fenley, our young scrum half has stood out as a player with huge potential.

“All have made significant contributions but those new to the squad have settled in superbly including Will Bordill, Alex Burrage, Angus Hinton and Reuben Norvill.”

Dudding puts the key to the Hawks success so far this season down to careful planning. Dudding said: “The key to success has been careful preparation and attention to detail. We aim to provide the best environment for the players to thrive. This involves very carefully planned coaching sessions, excellent medical support and good off field care.

“The coaching team have worked hard to provide detailed plans for each session. In addition it is essential to have a competitive squad in this respect we have extended the squad this season and aim to provide good Bulls (second team) rugby which in turn enables you to provide competitive coaching sessions.

“This provides for a healthy competitive environment. The coaching team headed up by head Luke Allen has worked tirelessly to provide a superb coaching environment. Lead coach Tom Gardner supported by Alan Awcock, Andy Jones and Tom Haynes ensures that the sessions are varied and lively.

“This season we have also brought in specialist scrum coaching from ex Hawk Simon Brown. Another feature has been the increased focus on fitness with new strength and conditioning provided by again ex Hawks player Duncan Bennett.” In recent weeks the Hawks have been hit by a string of injuries, with Will Bordill, Samir Kharbouch and Angus Hinton all leaving the pitch last Saturday and Connor Mattimore picking up a shoulder injury during his side’s last away match at Leicester Lions. Dudding said: Mattimore has worked exceptionally hard over the last year to get back to full fitness so this setback is very unfortunate for him, we are still waiting for a full assessment to the extent of the injury but it is unlikely to be anytime soon.

“Tom Hall is not likely to play again this season as he will probably need surgery on his shoulder. He has however joined the coaching team to provide his expertise as a key back row forward. We are hoping Ben Bolster, Alex Burrage and co captain Jake Albon will return in the New Year. To be honest nearly all of the squad need a much earned rest. This has been 16 games without a break and at this level of rugby it’s really too much.

“It has led to player fatigue and maybe a contributory factor to increased injuries. The organisation of the fixtures this season has been demanding and needs a careful review before next season, playing on World Cup final day was not a great deal of fun.

“I hope the authorities have taken on board the view of just about everyone in this league and plan better next time around.”

With rivals Taunton and Tonbridge both set to visit Dry Leas in January and February, Dudding admitted that home advantage could prove to be an advantage. Dudding said: “Home support is crucial and we want to reward all those who come to watch and those who work so hard as volunteers in areas of the club, they deserve to see the team do well.

“As a little aside it’s probably not gone unnoticed but our away record is better than at home.

“We want to make Dry Leas a bit of a fortress and if we succeed in this we’re in for an exciting remainder of the season.

“I would urge more people from the town and surrounding areas to come down and see what’s on offer, you wont be disappointed.”

Dudding also indicated that the club may add to their squad for the run in. He added: “We are certainly not losing any players in the New Year. We are always looking to provide extra depth to the squad and there may be additions.”

The Hawks return to league action a week tomorrow (Saturday, January 4) when they travel to Bournemouth.