Sponsor backs women’s team

A COMPANY which installs kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms has become the main sponsor of the women’s team at Henley Rugby Club.

G D Evans Interiors, which is based in Reading, has paid for new kit and is already one of the elite sponsors of the Hawks men’s team.

Director Gary Evans said: “I do love rugby and the Hawks. Last season I was voted supporter of the year because of the amount of sponsorship I do.

“Obviously Henley is an area in which we do a lot of business so it’s a good fit for my business to have a little bit more PR. My passion is for Henley and customers around the town.

“The ladies are really pleased to have a sponsor that shows an interest in them and I like going along and supporting them as much as I can.”

The women’s team has about 30 players and takes part in the Championship South league, which runs from September to February.

