Victory helps Abbey Nuns edge closer to wrapping up league title

ABBEY NUNS edged closer to the Championship South West 2 title with a comprehensive win against third-placed Guildford Gazelles, in a nine-try thriller with five different scorers.

The Nuns were a juggernaut of attack in the first half, carefully constructing four spectacular tries scored by three different players but all as a result of solid team play. The forward pack had a brilliant day at the office, setting the platform for a clinical backs’ attack.

Winger Jess Williams opened the scoring for the Nuns as deft hands from Alice Denton released her to cross in the corner. Moments later, a break by centre Annabel Hawkins released Annette Bevan who was hauled down metres from the line. A series of quick forward carries saw Jess Potter crash over for her first try of the season.

Although Guildford pulled a try back after their fly-half Katie Davies’ fine individual effort, it was the talisman Denton who closed out the first half with two tries in opposite corners of the pitch, following good sniping by Claire Stevens and Joey Fowler who worked hard all game to clear up loose ball and turn it into an advantage for the Nuns. Denton’s second try of the day was orchestrated by Meg Fowler, who showed great awareness to straighten and distribute to Denton who wheeled in.

The second half meant the Nuns had the wind at their backs and the replacements of Hannah Bosher, Fi Manning and Fern Edgar brought a renewed energy to the pitch with them, upping the Nuns’ offloading game and allowing Rice to start attacking through well-placed box-kicks. Although hooker Stevens had a try disallowed, moments later flanker Abi Wall pounced on a loose ball at the back of a scrum to secure the bonus point.

The Nuns were in full throttle now and despite Guildford continuing to bring a physical presence to their attack, the Nuns thwarted all of it with a strong tackle and turnover game plan, which was spearheaded by flanker Sarah Odenbach and scrum-half Ellie Rice. Denton added two more tries of her own to bring her tally to four, the latter finishing off a well-timed run from Hawkins, while Bevan and Williams rounded off the scoring for the Nuns.

Now 16 points clear at the top of the table, and with two rest weekends coming up, Abbey Nuns are now targeting an unbeaten season, as well as an inaugural Intermediate Cup win.