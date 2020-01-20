Impressive Hawks knock league leaders off top spot

VISITORS Henley Hawks Women produced their result of the season as they knocked Blackheath Ladies off the top of Championship South 1 with their second win of the season on Sunday.

The win proved what the Hawks are capable of as the team rallied together and everything they had been working on all season fell into place. The Hawks’ tactical game was strong, and their kicking game put Blackheath on the back foot as they struggled under the high ball.

The Hawks were rewarded for their strong start with a penalty in the first 10 minutes. This was followed quickly by a try from Nina Webb which was converted by Cat Mcnaney to put the visitors 10-0 ahead.

The Hawks defence was strong, with the forwards successfully stopping their big ball runners in their tracks but Blackheath were relentless in their attack and were awarded with a try that they were unable to convert.

Blackheath kept pressure on the Hawks, and after a long battle on the try line the home side were awarded with another try that was converted to put them 12-10 ahead.

Unlike in previous games the Hawks stuck to the game plan and were once again on the front foot with good ball carries from Naomi Ball and Genevieve Moody which enabled the team to play in Blackheath’s 22, where a penalty kick by Mcnaney took the Hawks back in the lead at half-time, 13-12.

The Hawks started the second half in a similar fashion to the first with the play makers recognising the space out wide and the outside backs successfully converting the opportunities that came their way. This fine play enabled Lininia Kaufana to find space and carry the ball over the try line to make it 18-12.

The Hawks pack may not be the biggest in the league, but they held their own throughout the match, which ensured the backs could use quick ball from the scrums. One such time led to Kaufand scoring another try that was converted by Mcnaney to put them 25-12 ahead.

Using their strong ball carriers Blackheath were soon attacking in the Hawks’ half, where they were given a penalty try to reduce the arrears to 25-19. With both teams putting their all into the game mistakes stared to become a regular occurrence with the Hawks being handed the first of three yellows, for a high tackle. These were followed by two more yellow cards for Blackheath.

The Hawks did not let this affect their game and with the ball making its way through most of the team’s hands it ended being taken over the line by Mcnaney. Mia McCreesh converted to put the Hawks 32-19 ahead.

A quick restart from the Hawks saw them putting pressure on Blackheath and this high work rate was rewarded with a turnover that allowed Webb to score again to complete the 37-19 scoreline.

In the closing minutes of the game Blackheath were determined to get another try but their effort was to no avail, with the ball being held up on the line by the Hawks robust forwards. The coaches’ player of the match went to Naomi Ball while the players’ player award went to Lininia Kaufana.