Late score not enough as Warriors complete double

HENLEY BULLS lost out in their home Zoo Shield encounter against Taunton Warriors last Saturday.

Back in September the Bulls were leading 10-5 at half-time before losing a number of players to injuries which saw the Warriors run out 41-10 winners.

The Bulls were fired up to put the score correct, even though for many of the squad it was their third game of the week.

From the kick-off the Bulls started strongly, putting the pressure on the Warriors’ 22 but a knock on was the last time the Bulls were in the visitors’ half for a while as the visitor attacked and tested the Bulls defence with pace power.

The Warriors were able to break the line, but some fine scrambled defensive tackles from Will Janes, Liam Goodison and Scott White kept the visitors out.

Taunton were getting the upper hand in the scrum and after 20 minutes the pressure finally told which saw the Warriors score under the posts. The pressure came right back from the restart, which saw more tackles having to be made by the Bulls, but again, the defence stayed strong.

The collisions were big as the front row of George Probyn, Elliot Deacon, and Tom Grenfell were putting the big double hits in. The Warriors were trying to go through the middle of Bulls, drawing the defence in before moving the ball out wide, only for Janes to stop them just short, a couple of phases later they were able to score into the corner.

The Bulls were struggling to get their hands on the ball and the only time they did manage to they were put on the back foot by the pressure of the Warriors coming off the line. Camped on the Bulls line the Warriors went to push the scrum over and after a couple of resets the referee gave a penalty try to take the score to 17-0 at half time.

The second half kick-off saw the Bulls determined to get back in the game and with the wind behind them it was not long before they made a clear line break with Janes coming into the line and out stepping his opponent.

The Bulls forwards applied the pressure with half-backs Elliot McPhunn and Ben Venner pulling them around the pitch but a slight mistake saw the Warriors move the ball out wide and score.

The Warriros applied the pressure once more, but again the Bulls defence held out and a good turnover from White and Janes saw them clear their line. The Bulls were then able to apply pressure, with Andrew Stobbs back into the front row, they were gaining the upper hand.

This led to McPhunn feeding Venner who dived over in the corner, Peter Kerins adding the extras from the touch line. The remaining 15 minutes of the game were played in the Warriors half. Janes was coming into the game and causing the defence problems and thought he had done enough to score only to be held up over the line. Guy Rawsthorn then put a big tackle in to allow Huw Evans the chance to stretch his legs, only to be caught just short.

The Bulls kept going and got the last score of the game when Ed Houghton sprinted in from 15 metres out to reduce the arrears to 22-12.