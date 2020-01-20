Vikings fight back to down county rivals

HENLEY VIKINGS continued their good start to the new decade with another win away from Dry Leas, this time at Bicester last Saturday.

As seems to be the case most weeks, the initial squad of more than 20 had dropped to only 17 by Saturday, and Bicester were sure to field a stronger side at home than when the Vikings overwhelmed them at home in the autumn.

However, playing into a very strong wind, the Vikings were quickly out of the blocks, won the ball back from their own kick-off and two phases later, skipper Craig Johnston surged over for his first try of the afternoon.

Things looked ominous for Bicester when Henley surged back up the field from the kick-off, and a second score in the first five minutes looked certain, but a torn hamstring for fly-half Luke Brewin intervened and he had to leave the field.

The game then swung rapidly into the home team’s favour. A poor Henley scrummage saw Bicester attack strongly and their large pack bundled over for their opening score which was converted.

Bicester used the wind to good effect for the next 15 minutes. Any Henley penalties were punished by 50-metre kicks to touch, and the Vikings were soon defending a five-metre scrum against the much larger Bicester pack, who duly trundled over for their second score.

Further Henley penalties saw Bicester on the attack again, and they managed to create a two man overlap, and their left wing, who was dangerous all game, scored under the posts to establish a 19-5 lead.

A period of pressure in the Bicester half led to a strong break from former colt Henry Heath, and he was able to put Oli Portch in for a try, which went unconverted in the difficult wind.

The Vikings suffered a further blow when Chris Norton sustained a hamstring injury and was replaced by Mark Venner after 30 minutes.

The Vikings were now on the front foot, and positive play from both forwards and backs saw them surge into the home red-zone, and Johnston burned through the defence to score his second try, which was converted. It was a similar story five minutes later as the skipper surged over to complete a first half hat-trick as Vikings led 22-19 at half-time.

The second half saw 15 minutes of error-strewn play by both sides, before the Vikings kicked a penalty into the home 22. From the resulting line-out, they were awarded another penalty, which Venner fed to Andy Unsworth who made crucial yards before popping the ball to prop Dan Folley who crashed over.

Another period of pressure led to a second try for Portch before the hosts turned over a ball, and with the Henley defence out of position, Bicester went the length of the field to bag an unlikely score.

Late in the game the ball was turned over, and Folley smashed through the defence to score the final try of the match.