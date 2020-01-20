Hawks coach delighted as side pull off shock away win

HENLEY HAWKS WOMEN’ S head coach was delighted after watching his side record their second Championship 1 South win of the season last Sunday.

The Hawks knocked home side Blackheath Ladies off top spot as they came away with a 37-19 victory.

Speaking after the game, Joe Harwood said: “I’m hugely proud of everyone involved whether coaching, playing, spectating.

“It’s been a tough first half of the season and we knew in order to maintain our status in this league next season we would have to perform better.

“Tactically when we entered the opposition territory more often than not we converted this in to points scored. Which meant Blackheath had to chase the game. There were some very pleasing performances and the two things which pleased the coaching team the most were the work rate of players and their ability to turn the ball over and then move it wide to space.

“It’s a big statement in the league and should provide us with momentum, confidence and positivity. Let’s hope we can continue to build on all three in the training sessions to come.”

Henley Hawks Women are without a fixture this weekend but are back in action at Dry Leas on Sunday, January 26 when they entertain Bath Ladies.