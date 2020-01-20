England to train at Dry Leas

THE England women’s rugby team will be training at Henley Rugby Club’s Dry Leas ground on Tuesday evening as they prepare for their Six Nations opener against France in Pau on February 2.

Supporters are welcome to come along to the club to attend the training session which gets under way at 6.30pm where they will be able to see the side put through their paces in preparation for what will be a stern test against a strong French side the following week.

Henley Rugby Club has a rich tradition in developing players to go on and represent the Red Roses, with Rocky Clarke, Tamara Taylor, Nolli Waterman and Rachael Burford all having played for Henley Women at some stage during their respective careers.