Missed chances costly as hosts are held to draw

JUST under half an hour into Abbey’s clash with Shipston-on-Stour at Rosehill there looked to be only one possible winner as the home side had totally dominated territory, the pack was in control at the set pieces and Abbey were 12-0 ahead.

However, Shipston fought back and levelled the scores just after half-time and looked the more likely to score for much of the second period. Then, in a late revival, Abbey had two chances to win the game with penalties, but replacement Charlie Shackleford missed the target on both occasions and a dour struggle ended all square.

Abbey cattacked with Leach and prop Adam Postlethwaite set up a handy position with strong driving runs. Shipston were penalised in their 22 again, and Augier kicked for the corner. Abbey won the line-out through Knights, and after a drive from the forwards Jones plunged over for the opening try of the game. Augier’s conversion attempt kept low and bounced wide off the right post, but Abbey were ahead after eight minutes.

The end of the first quarter saw Abbey firmly in control of possession and territory, with their scrum looking particularly impressive. Gerry Sutherland came on for Jones in the home front row, and just after this Abbey scored their second try. Malivoire set up the score with a clever run up the left touchline, and after strong support from Ellis, Thomas burst over the line and touched down under the posts. Augier converted with ease, and Abbey were good value for their lead.

Knights and Beckly launched the next attack, and a huge kick from Augier put Abbey back on the attack. But the ball was lost, and a Shipston counter attack ended with Malivoire putting the ball out on the full, giving the visitors a line-out on the home 22. This was Shipston’s first decent territorial gain in the entire match, and they benefited at once. Their forwards drove brilliantly from the line-out, and when the ball was moved to the left Harry Clark came off his wing to cut through for a good try to the left of the posts. Outside half Rob James landed a good conversion, and the visitors had the satisfaction of scoring from their first meaningful attack.

Shackleford replaced Thomas before Beckly, Leach, Augier and Knights combined well in a handling move, and after Knights had stolen a Shipston line-out, the visitors were penalised. Shackleford kicked for goal from 30 metres, but the ball drifted wide to the left.

Two minutes later Shackleford had another shot at goal, this time from 35 metres, but the ball dropped just short of the target. Abbey attacked strongly again, with Floyd and Sutherland both making ground, but the first half ended with no further scoring. Malivoire left the field with an injury at this stage, with Thomas returning in his place. He slotted in on the wing, with Wallis-Robinson moving to fullback.

Shipston struck quickly in the second half and they levelled the scores with a try in the left corner by centre Toby Faulkner. James could not convert, and incredibly there was to be no further scoring in the game.

For the next half hour the visitors looked the better side, especially behind the scrum, though Beckly, Shackleford and George House all made promising breaks for Abbey.

With 10 minutes of the second half gone, Jones returned in place of Staker, while Tom Wilkinson came on for Leach. Abbey rarely threatened to attack during the next 10 minutes, but as the game neared the hour mark Bevan and Sutherland both made good breaks. Beckly took play into the Shipston 22, but Thomas was forced into touch as he tried to break clear. Abbey’s forwards took control at the scrums, and they drove Shipston back twice on their own ball. However, Abbey conceded a penalty and Shipston kicked back into the home 22. Knights stole the line-out, but Shipston attacked again after Bevan’s high kick was caught.

Less than five minutes of normal time now remained, and suddenly Abbey looked to have found another gear. With the pack now in rampant mood they worked their way into the Shipston half, and the visitors were penalised just outside the 22 in front of their posts. Nine times out of 10 Shackleford would have landed this kick with ease, but it was not his day and he missed the target.

Still Abbey attacked, with Postlethwaite, Wilkinson and George House featuring in the next bout of handling. The ball was knocked on, but Abbey’s pack steamrollered Shipston off the ball and Ed House made a break. The result of this attack was another penalty for Abbey, and they must have been tempted to kick for the corner. The referee had indicated that this was the final play of the game, and after careful consideration the ball was again handed to Shackleford. The kick was not as easy this time – it was inside the 22 but 10 metres from the left touchline. Sadly for Abbey the ball went well wide to the right, but Shipston ran the ball back, keeping the game alive.

Now it was Abbey’s turn to be concerned, and when they conceded a penalty on the Shipston 10-metre line James kicked the ball well inside the home half. To the huge relief of the home supporters Knights once again pinched the line-out, but just when it seemed that Abbey could mount one final attack, a fight broke out 10 metres away from play.

Replacements ran on from the touchline to join in the scuffle, and an ugly scene appeared to be developing before the referee took the sensible decision to blow for full time, and a frustrating afternoon for Abbey ended with the teams on level terms.