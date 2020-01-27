Goring United lose out on their travels

FOLLOWING a week of heavy rain and frost, conditions were challenging for both teams on a heavy pitch underfoot at Wraysbury in the Thames Valley Women’s League Development Division.

Wraysbury Village secured a comfortable 5-1 win against Goring United earlier in the season but last Sunday was a much more evenly matched contest.

Goring had plenty of possession, looking the most likely to score the opener with some good link up play between Harriet Waller, Alice Hutt and Louise Axon throughout the half. However, Wraysbury caught them out with a quick counter attack to beat the offside trap to take the lead into half time.

The second half began in much the same way as the first but Wraysbury looked more dangerous on the counter attack and had more opportunities with Goring looking for that elusive equaliser.

Goring’s hopes were hampered when Jules Woodall had to leave the pitch after coming on as second half substitute with a broken wrist. Goring had two good shouts for handball in the Wraysbury penalty area but these were waved away by the referee.

As the second half progressed Wraysbury snatched a second goal from a quick break and then scored a third in injury time capitalising on tired legs on a very heavy pitch.

The scoreline did not reflect the game itself with Goring putting in one of their strongest performance of the season against a side who are lying second in the development league and pushing for promotion.