Point enough to stave off relegation fears

ALTHOUGH Henley Hawks Women lost last Sunday against Bath Ladies, their bonus point moved them six points ahead of the bottom of the table, Supermarines and secured their continued presence in Championship South 1.

The visiting team started strongly and the first 15 minutes of the game were played in the Henley 22. Bath were rewarded for this high intensity with the first try of the match, which was not converted.

From the restart the Hawks regrouped and put pressure on Bath by getting the ball out wide but they kept getting penalised for forward passes. Hawks defended well, with some good tackles across the field by all of the team but Bath were able to secure their second try, that was converted, to give the visitors a 12-0 lead.

The Hawks tried to finish the first half and with a flourish with Emily Bagguley powering her way down the side line but she was pulled down just short of the try line by a high tackle that saw the Bath player receive a yellow card.

The Hawks put in a good effort in the second half with big hits from the forwards, the ball was moved rapidly through the backs to quick footed winger Jemma Thripp who managed to score, though this was not converted.

Hawks proceeded to hold their ground and made Bath work hard for the ball well in their own half. In the closing minutes of the game Bath scored again taking the final scoreline to 20-5.

The coaches’ player of the match was Laura Wilkie while Jennie Green-Hope received the players’ player award.

Speaking after the game, Henley coach Joe Harwood said: “The score did not reflect the match. Seventy per cent of that performance I was very proud of. The work rate showed by the squad was outstanding.

“We achieved a losing bonus point which has secured our place in Championship South 1 for next season with a game to spare which is a huge relief, we’ve showed huge improvement over the season which I’m very proud of.

“We’ll look to keep improving game by game during the end of the league and plate season.”