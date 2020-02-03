Trio shine as Henley put on Sunday best display at Maidenhead

HENLEY HAWKS U13s won all three of their matches at Maidenhead where they scored 14 tries whilst conceding just three.

Henley’s first game was against the strongest Maidenhead side and the visitors soon knew they were in for a tough game against larger opposition.

The Hawks showed good patience to adapt to the pace of the game and kept control of the ball in the opening minutes. Following a good run from Ben Horner, the ball was quickly recycled and Sam Winters opened the scoring after Will Corbett picked a good attacking line.

Winters then scored again, finishing off some good forward play from Jonny Noctor, Oscar Thomas and Zac White.

Maidenhead capitalised on some sloppy play from Henley and scored following a period of sustained pressure on the Henley try line. With Henley struggling to defend against Maidenhead’s pick and go tactics, Henley were relieved when Hugo Donald collected a loose ball and his individual kick chase took the ball deep into the opposition’s territory. From there, Henley debutant Gus Spencer was able to dart over the line from the base of a ruck. Henley closed out the game with a 3-1 victory, with Toby Shemilt leading the defence with some outstanding tackling. The second game was far more open, and Henley were able to find more space to showcase their running game. Hunter Rey set the tone with a fine run and again, Corbett proved the catalyst, looping with Winters in the centres to set him up to score.

Fly-half Tom Yeoman scored next following some good interplay from Oscar Thomas, Ashton Ilinic and Gus Spencer, and for the second time this season, Sam Winters scored straight from the restart, catching the kick and racing through the defence to score. However, another lapse in concentration allowed Maidenhead back into the game, before Henley refocused. Jake Jackson and Ashton Ilinic helped establish a more solid platform in the forwards and with better ball, Will Corbett, Finn Hawkes, Charlie Ashford and Seb Bourne finished off the game with some fine individual scores to earn a 7-1 win. On the back of two wins, head Coach George Winters was able to experiment with the team, and Ben Palmer, Ollie Johnson and Seb Bourne showed there are plenty of options across with squad, each looking sharp in unaccustomed positions.

Hugo Donald opened the scoring after catching a cross-field kick from Seb Bourne. He then added a second before Ashton Ilinic and Zac White all crossed the line with Henley finishing 4-1 winners. Following a worrying looking injury, it was a relief to see Henley stalwart Olly Goforth back on his feet and hopefully back playing again soon.

Zac White, Gus Spencer and Ben Horner were each awarded “player of the day” medals for their outstanding contributions.