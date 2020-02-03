Comfortable win for Vultures on their travels

HENLEY VULTURES visited West London last Saturday for their first Surrey Vets League game of 2020 and came away with a convincing victory against Harlequins Vets by 38 points to 12.

The stream of late arrivals meant that the start of the game was delayed by 10 minutes. The Vultures started the stronger of the two sides which may have been influenced by Harlequins fatigue after an extensive warm-up.

The first Vultures try was duly delivered by Matt Payne after good work from the pack. This was closely followed by Nick Smith finishing a driving maul over the line. Pete Kerins, the versatile Irishman playing this week at fly half, added another conversion.

Harlequins then regrouped and held the Henley attack at bay for the remainder of the first half and scored their own unconverted try just before half-time, which brought the score to 14-5 to the Vultures.

The Vultures swiftly regained the initiative in the second half. The pack, fronted by ample citizens Hadfield, Gareth Jones and Simon Matthews took complete control of the set piece and the Vultures duly dominated possession.

A succession of Henley scores then followed. Euan Adamson found the ball in his hands deep in his own half and left several defenders in his wake to score, then Kerins added his third conversion.

Paul Wicker went through a menu of side steps for his try before Tim Simmons added another. Robin Nicholas finished off the carrion for the Vultures as Sam Quelch, playing his first game for the visitors, drop kicked the conversion.

Harlequins did not throw in the towel but battled to the end and were rewarded with the final try of the game which they duly converted.

The Vultures will next face last year’s champions Barnes at Dry Leas on Saturday, February 8 before heading into Oxfordshire Vets Cup action at Wallingford on Wednesday, February 19.