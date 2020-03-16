Monday, 16 March 2020

Called off

THE match between HENLEY HAWKS WOMEN and SHEFFIELD LADIES in the Women’s Championship Plate on Sunday was postponed for a second time.

Organisers are looking to reschedule the fixture for later this month.

Meanwhile, the match between the HENLEY BULLS and London IRISH WILD GEESE 2nds on Saturday was called off after Wild Geese pulled out.

