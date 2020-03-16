GORING Primary School has been granted renewed ... [more]
Monday, 16 March 2020
THE match between HENLEY HAWKS WOMEN and SHEFFIELD LADIES in the Women’s Championship Plate on Sunday was postponed for a second time.
Organisers are looking to reschedule the fixture for later this month.
Meanwhile, the match between the HENLEY BULLS and London IRISH WILD GEESE 2nds on Saturday was called off after Wild Geese pulled out.
16 March 2020
More News:
Ken Cook — May 27, 1924 to February 21, 2020
KENNETH William Cook — Ken, Cookie, son, brother, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say