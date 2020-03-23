Kaufana bags quickfire treble as plate holders ease to victory

HOSTS Henley Hawks Women ran out comfortable winners in their third round Championship Plate clash with Loughborough Town Women at Dry Leas on Sunday.

Some late changes didn’t seem to affect plate holders Henley Hawks, who started the game brightly with early tries from Gen Moody and Jemma Thrip to put the hosts ahead.

Some solid defence from the Hawks — sporting the blue away kit for the first time this season — kept Loughborough Town out, before releasing Moody to run in for her second try of the day.

The rest of the half followed in a similar pattern with solid defence from the Hawks, before Lini Kaufana rounded off a good period of attack to score her first try. Kaufana shortly scored her second before completing her hat-trick just before half-time.

Loughborough had the last say of the half, scoring a converted try to make the score 36-7 at half-time.

With an extended half-time due to an injury to Moody, both teams had a chance to warm up.

Loughborough kicked off the second half, trying to pin the Hawks deep into their own half. However, the pressure didn’t last long, with a piece of individual skill from Kaufana collecting her own kick and offloading to Chloe Baker to sprint down the wing and score the Hawks’ seventh try of the afternoon.

The Hawks pack were dominant throughout the second half, turning over Loughborough during scrum time and carrying hard around the pitch. It was then time for the forwards to get in on the try scoring action, with Shannon Loney taking the ball at pace to smash over the Loughborough try line. Quick reactions from Katie Phillips allowed her to pick the ball up from the back of a ruck and dive over the Loughborough try line for Hawks’ last try of the afternoon. Loughborough didn’t stop testing the Hawks’ defence, despite depleted numbers as the game went on, threatening the home side’s try line during the closing stages of the game. However, solid pressure from the Hawks defence forced the Loughborough knock on, bringing the game to a close with the final score at 55-7 and continuing the Hawks’ unbeaten run in the competition. Emily Bagguley converted five of the Hawks tries in awful kicking conditions. Players’ player of the match went to Anne-Marie Shrimpton while coaches’ player of the match went to Phillips.