Monday, 06 April 2020

Results plea

MARK HOSKINS is researching and writing the history of Reading Abbey Rugby Football Club.

However, he is having difficulty obtaining full results for many of the earlier seasons and wonders if any Henley Standard readers can help.

He has all the fixture books but is in need of annotated copies from the Sixties, which might give him the results he is missing.

If you can help, please call Mark on 07535 933338 or email him on mark-hoskins@hotmail.co.uk

