Monday, 20 July 2020

Hawkins ‘excited’ to become Nuns captain

A NEW captain has been appointed by Abbey Nuns.

The first team will be led back into Championship rugby this season by Annabel Hawkins.

Hawkins has been capped 43 times by the Nuns and was voted last season’s Supporters’ Player of the year.

She has several years of Championship rugby experience and the versatile player can line up in the back row or at centre.

Hawkins will work closely with Megan Turnell, who will stay on as skipper of the development team for another season, and head coach Lewis Jones.

Hawkins said: “Starting to play rugby at Abbey aged 17 changed my life. I’m so excited to captain a fantastic group of women back into the second tier of women’s rugby in England.”

Abbey Nuns are back in training on Monday and Wednesday evenings, complying with covid-19 regulations, as set out by the RFU. New players of any experience are welcome. For more information, visit its Instagram or Twitter pages @abbeyrfcladies.

