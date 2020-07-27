Hawks fixtures released ahead of return

HENLEY HAWKS could return to competitive rugby in September.

The Rugby Football Union has released some provisional fixtures for the new 2020/21 National 2 South season.

The government has not yet given the green light for community rugby to re-start but it continues to ease the lockdown restrictions introduced to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

But the RFU has been in discussions with the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport as well as Sport England to accelerate the return to competitive play.

The Hawks are set to open the new season against Leicester Lions at Dry Leas on September 5.

If rugby has not started by this date, each fixture week missed will be moved to the end of the season.

No decision has been made about RFU cup competitions or the effect of this season on promotion and relegation for the 2021/22 season.

When last season was brought to a halt by the RFU in March, the Henley Hawks were fourth in National Division 2 South with five matches remaining.

They were six points behind first placed Taunton Titans and three points behind play-off second placed hopefuls Tonbridge Juddians.