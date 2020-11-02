Monday, 02 November 2020

Henley Junior Girls triumph at first ever tournament

HENLEY Rugby Club fielded their first ever junior girls teams as they entered two age groups in the Ready for Rugby tournament held at Reading Rugby Club.

Due to covid-1`9 restrictions there wasn’t any tackling allowed so all games were touch and run in accordance to the RFU guidelines

Henley’s two sides, that competed in the U13 and U15 sections, all played five pool matches each against the likes of Reading Abbey, Gosford All Blacks and Rams.

The Henley sides played well, winning two matches each with almost every player scoring tries.

Henley Junior Girls, from U13 to U17, train every Sunday at Dry Leas from 12 noon with new players welcome.

