Scrum-half makes return to Bath Road

RETURNING Rams’ scrum-half Greg Illingwoth admitted he “really missed it” after taking a year out from rugby.

The number nine made his debut back in 2016, and scored the first of his 18 tries during three seasons against Bishop’s Stortford, prior to taking a year out to focus on work and exams as an investment analyst.

His most productive season try-wise was 2017/18, when he crossed the whitewash seven times.

Having helped Rams secure a place in National 1 before taking his sabbatical, Illingworth is desperate to get back on the park and test himself at the higher level.

He said: “It’s been a long time out and it’s a bit frustrating with the current situation because we just don’t know when we’re going to be able to start, so it’s a bit of an extended pre-season really.

“It was good to have a year out and much-needed. I was just trying to do too much and not doing any of it very well, so unfortunately it was rugby which had to miss out.

“But you definitely miss it and I realised that after a year out. Occasionally when you miss the odd week through injury you don’t quite miss it as much, but having a year out, you definitely do.”

Illingworth has been back in training for the past couple of months, and the number of players remain remarkably high despite the RFU announcing there will be no competitive action until January at the earliest due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The half-back believes the team spirit is as good as when he took his break. He revealed: “The camaraderie is the same and if not, even better. It’s been nice to see all the guys again, especially given the current situation — to have something you’re actually allowed to do and see people is great.”

While Illingworth was unavailable last season the likes of Ollie Cole and Jack Moates came to the fore, while youngsters Alex Sparkes and Joe Booth also enjoyed some game time at scrum-half.

But the Newcastle University alumni believes this is good news for the club.

He said: “It’s nice to see the young guys coming through because how the club will progress, you always want better and better players to move things forward. It’s always nice to have competition and it brings the best out of everyone.”

During Rams’ sensational debut campaign in the third tier of English rugby crowds soared beyond anything Illingworth had seen at Old Bath Road before, but for those yet to seem him in action.

Illingworth added: “I like to bring a bit of control, but at the same time, if the game does break down, I like to be elusive and set-up and score a few tries.”