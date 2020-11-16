SPACES are available at two Christmas lunches at Henley Rugby Club on December 12 or 13.

Guests will be served a three-course meal from noon. Entertainment will include Christmas carols and an appearance by comedian Aaron James.

Both lunches will be limited to 60 guests with tables of up to six people. They will be subject to coronavirus restrictions.

Tickets cost £40 per person or £240 for a table of six. For more informaiton, call (01491) 574499 or email admin@henleyhawks.co.uk