Monday, 16 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Christmas lunches

SPACES are available at two Christmas lunches at Henley Rugby Club on December 12 or 13.

Guests will be served a three-course meal from noon. Entertainment will include Christmas carols and an appearance by comedian Aaron James.

Both lunches will be limited to 60 guests with tables of up to six people. They will be subject to coronavirus restrictions.

Tickets cost £40 per person or £240 for a table of six. For more informaiton, call (01491) 574499 or email admin@henleyhawks.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33