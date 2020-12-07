Hawks’ youngsters put through their paces during lockdown

HENLEY Hawks Minis and Juniors have been put through their paces despite the coronavirus lockdown.

From covid-19 bubbles to live streaming sessions, the club has ensured the fitness and wellbeing of a record number of youngsters.

A comprehensive set of protocols was established to ensure that children are kept safe and secure during training.

This allowed participation at regular training sessions during the summer once the initial lockdown restrictions were eased, allowing children to re-engage with friends participate in physical exercise.

Following on from the June restart, in line with the RFU guidelines, there was a return to play, including games of touch rugby in September.

Nick Bradbury, chairman of the Hawks’ Kids First and junior section, said: “It’s really important that children are kept active during these unprecedented times.

“We were really keen to provide the children with a fun physical outlet but within a safe environment. Our robust protocols have been adopted by other clubs and we are always keen to look at new ways of keeping our kids active and engaged.”

Additional initiatives have also been introduced to age groups spanning under-six to under-18, including the girls’ section.

Lisa Tavinor, head of the girls’ section and player in the senior women’s team, said: “Following on from the great success of our girls’ teams participating in their first tournament earlier in the season, it is really important we keep them feeling part of the whole club.

“To provide some online direct training during this latest period will, hopefully, keep some of that team bond that the girls have started to develop in their normal training sessions.” Coaches have also been through a comprehensive first aid training course, with several taking part in child wellbeing and mental health courses. This is in addition to the RFU’s mandatory concussion training and other skills development sessions led by our more experienced coaching team.

Henley also run additional training camps in school holidays and recently had 80 players over two days during half term with other clubs also attending. Another camp is being planned for the Christmas holidays on December 22 and 23.

Mr Bradbury said: “With Lockdown II now underway, it’s really important for the children’s mental and physical well-being that we continue to develop our offer. With that in mind, we’re now planning to stream live fitness sessions to our members on Sunday mornings, during lockdown.”

Live Facebook and Youtube fitness sessions have been run on Sundays, run by James Waite and Alan Awcock. More than 120 children and parents have taken part.

Max Tilney, coach and owner of the video production company Talefin, has been running live video music sessions over the summer.

He said: “Giving all players across all the age groups the ability to still connect with the club is extremely important to continue the team approach of rugby as a sport and physical and mental wellbeing.”

Henley, which was awarded the best Mini and Junior Section at the 2019 National Rugby Awards, has been named as a model club by World Cup-winning coach Clive Woodward.

Woodward, who started his coaching career at Henley in the early Nineties, said that Henley is “looking forward and staying optimistic during these times”.

With the second coronavirus lockdown ending this week, training is set to restart on Sunday.