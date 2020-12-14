Minds focused ahead of cup competition

RAMS’ back row Josh Collis believes the proposed National Cup has helped focus minds after the players returned to training on Thursday last week following the second coronavirus lockdown.

It is hoped that the regional group stage, where Rams will take on the Henley Hawks and Chinnor among others, will begin in February.

Collis is optimistic that some kind of contact season, albeit without scrums and mauls, can be saved. He said: “It’ll be interesting — playing touch and one-on-one tackle bags can only go so far to scratch the rugby itch.

“You can tell in training, as soon as we get a little taste of contact, everyone starts licking their lips, so getting into a bit of rough and tumble in will be welcome. The new rules will add a different dynamic and I’m sure the coaches will come up with some imaginative plays to keep everyone guessing.”

Collis is a former Henley Hawk and switched to Old Bath Road at the start of the 2017/18 season.