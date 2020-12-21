Henley Hawks and Rams set to clash in NCA Cup

HENLEY HAWKS and Rams have been drawn together in the National Clubs Association Cup pool that is scheduled to take place in the new year.

Chinnor, Rosslyn Park, Esher and Barnes are the other four sides drawn together with them in Group 2.

Forty-four teams from the national league’s four divisions will compete in eight pools, with all sides scheduled to play each other home and away in their respective pools before separating into a knock-out competition with the other regional groups. The final is scheduled to take place at Twickenham.

One player who is relishing the prospect of facing his former Henley Hawks side is flying Rams wing Conor Corrigan.

The Aussie speedster revealed: “I’m very excited — there are a good few good derbies and I’m sure everyone will be up for it.

“It’s been a while since we’ve played so I’m expecting a lot of energy from all the teams involved.”

The competition will be played under adapted rules which mean no scrums or mauls will be allowed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And while his side used those weapons superbly last season, Rams forwards coach Owen Root revealed: “It’s really exciting. Change can be something which makes you anxious, but it also demands the best from you and as coaches and players it will demand us to think outside the box to be creative and look at what we can do within the parameters that have been set out.

“We’re grateful to the RFU who have allowed us to get back and play some rugby, the boys are up for it and as coaches and everyone involved with the club, it’s an exciting opportunity to develop and we need to make sure we do — it maybe an opportunity to find things which we can take into our next campaign.”

He too was intrigued by the draw, concluding: “It will be fantastic. It’s exciting enough to get some rugby, even though it’s not the same, but when you add into that the possibility of playing Henley, Chinnor, derbies renewed, it’s great.

“To hopefully get the chance to have a hit out against these guys is really exciting — but I’m sure they’re equally excited and that will make for a positive, which is something in these times we probably need.

Further information fixture dates will be announced in due course, with a target start date of February.