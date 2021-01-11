A NEW elite rugby programme for girls will start at The Henley College in September.

The programme, which will be run in conjunction with London rugby club Ealing Trailfinders, is aimed at girls currently playing at county or a similarly high level who want to progress to the England under-18 and under-20 squads.

It will provide the same opportunities as the college’s existing boys’ programme, which focuses on performance coaching and strength and conditioning and provides medical support.

Ben Ward, Ealing Trailfinders’ director of rugby, said: “We are pleased to announce that we’ve secured long-term investment to run a programme for women alongside our successful men’s programme.

“Our aspiration is to produce home-grown players, both men and women, and give them the best opportunities to become great rugby players as well as prepare them for their careers after rugby.”

The programme will be taught by professional coaches hired by the club.

Students from the college will use the training facilities at Henley Rugby Club as well as the college’s own pitches.