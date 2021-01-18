Rams back fundraiser

RAMS’ players Jez Flynn and Stevie Bryant are backing a fundraising drive to keep children active and improve sports facilities at Maiden Erlegh School.

The duo, who have represented the National One rugby club for more than three decades combined, are both part of the PE department at the Earley school.

The pupils are currently unable to attend due to the third national coronavirus lockdown and a crowdfunding page has been set up to try to raise £4,000.

The original target was £2,000 but it has been doubled, with donations currently totalling almost £3,500. There is a prize draw featuring signed memorabilia from the likes of world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, F1 champion Lewis Hamilton and Olympic athletics champion Usain Bolt.

Flynn, who is head of PE, said: “We want to raise money so the young people at Maiden Erlegh School get the best possible sporting provision going forwards. We firmly believe being physically active is an integral part of a healthy lifestyle.”

Everyone who donates £2 is entered into the draw. To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/crowd

funding/maiden-erlegh-pe