Youngsters put through paces in online fitness sessions

YOUNGSTERS at Henley Rugby Club will be taking part in fitness and skills sessions online during the third national coronavirus lockdown.

The pitches and training facilities, including the recently opened Invesco Turf at Dry Leas, are closed until further notice due to Government restrictions designed to halt the spread of covid-19.

The Kids First and Junior programme of online fitness and skills sessions restarted on Sunday and are a way of the club keeping in touch with its players and supporting them at home.

Meanwhile, the Rugby Football Union, the sport’s governing body, has advised that all cluster competitions for men and women that were to take place in the spring be cancelled. This also includes all fixtures for the Henley Hawks Women and Henley Vikings.

A club spokesman said: “Across the club we are now working on plans to turn the club into a summer rugby destination for all age groups where possible. Further details will follow over the next few weeks.”

The Love Fitness Gym at Dry Leas is also closed in line with the restrictions but Physiolistic remains open as usual. The Menza café is operating a takeaway service.