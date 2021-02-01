Former Hawk called up to England squad

FORMER Henley Hawk Tom West was called up to the England Six Nations squad this week.

West, who has come through the senior Wasps academy, was on loan at the Hawks during the 2014/15 National 2 South championship-winning

season.

The loose-head prop also featured in Henley’s 2015/16 National One campaign the following year.

A spokesman for the Hawks said: “Tom has been in fine form for Wasps of late and this call-up is very well deserved. Everyone at Henley wishes him all the best for the upcoming Six Nations fixtures.”

England face Scotland in round one on February 6, kick-off at 4.45pm.